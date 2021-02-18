Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $27,320,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

