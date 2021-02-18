Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,126,000 shares of company stock worth $7,062,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,341,182. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

