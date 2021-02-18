Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.43. 78,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

