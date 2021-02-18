Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Corteva worth $55,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 10,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,876. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

