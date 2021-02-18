Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

AEM opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

