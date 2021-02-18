Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Insider Marten Pieters Purchases 25,000 Shares

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) insider Marten Pieters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 97.75 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.39 ($1.30).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

