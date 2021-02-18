Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.70 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.70 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

TSE CMMC traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$2.58. 1,298,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,595. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.75 million and a PE ratio of -37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.42. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.65.

In related news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$703,621.38.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

