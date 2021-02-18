Copart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,772 put options on the company. This is an increase of 961% compared to the average volume of 167 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.