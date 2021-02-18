Contrasting W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Berry Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.80 $74.09 million $0.60 5.00 Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.68 $43.54 million $1.35 3.53

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Berry Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 1 0 2.33 Berry Petroleum 1 2 1 0 2.00

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Berry Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

