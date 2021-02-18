Contrasting First State Financial (OTCMKTS:FSTF) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

First State Financial (OTCMKTS:FSTF) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First State Financial alerts:

This table compares First State Financial and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First State Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.72 $13.10 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than First State Financial.

Volatility & Risk

First State Financial has a beta of -11.53, meaning that its share price is 1,253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of First State Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First State Financial and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First State Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares First State Financial and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First State Financial N/A N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37%

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats First State Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. Its deposit products consist of certificates of deposit, checking and other demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's lending portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, and real estate loans, including commercial loans collateralized by real estate. It also provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security payments, night depository, and travelers' checks, as well as offers banking by mail and Internet, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards. It also offers private and personal banking; payments services; cash and wire transfers; and foreign transfers. In addition, it offers investments and securities; brokerage and custody services; mutual funds; asset management; saving certificates and bills; safe deposit box rental; and precious metals and coins. Further it, offers travel, accident and illness, bank card, endowment life, and investment life insurance products, as well as insurance products for real estate and vehicles; and pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,244 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for First State Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First State Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.