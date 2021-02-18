CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.37

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.98 million and $42,475.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 197.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00229354 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017609 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,868,670 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

