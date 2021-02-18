ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of WISH opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

