Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$1,850.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$1,850.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,754.86.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,686.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,619.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,563.26. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,789.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

