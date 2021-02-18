Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,852.50.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,331.31 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $746.28 and a 52 week high of $1,387.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,272.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,202.09.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

