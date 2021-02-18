Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,132. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

