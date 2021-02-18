Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.