CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Sells $578,300.25 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,017.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 195.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,689,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 31.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 101.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

