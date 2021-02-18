Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.00

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 211690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$88.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

