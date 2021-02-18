comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). comScore reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow comScore.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCOR. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SCOR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.74. 1,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,709. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $272.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in comScore by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in comScore by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in comScore by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

