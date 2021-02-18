Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%.

Shares of CMP traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 411,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,380. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.