Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 126,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,692. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

