Comparing Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hurco Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Focus Universal and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% Hurco Companies 0.94% 2.66% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Focus Universal and Hurco Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Universal and Hurco Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 99.88 -$3.18 million N/A N/A Hurco Companies $170.63 million 1.26 -$6.25 million N/A N/A

Focus Universal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hurco Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Focus Universal on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, the company offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

