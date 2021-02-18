Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFRUY. UBS Group upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.