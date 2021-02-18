Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CYH traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 67,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,730. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500,000 shares of company stock worth $98,599,085. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

