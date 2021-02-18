Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.38 ($6.33).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.24 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.62. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.94.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

