Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

