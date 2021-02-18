Comerica Bank Invests $1.79 Million in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

