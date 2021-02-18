Comerica Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

