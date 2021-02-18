Comerica Bank Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after buying an additional 305,993 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,020,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,853,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after buying an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

