Comerica Bank Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $6,032,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

