Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. David Loasby grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $227,054 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

