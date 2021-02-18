Comerica Bank Acquires 1,769 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Materion worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Materion by 272.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 495,575 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 51.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $72.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

