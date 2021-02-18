Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAN opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.