Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CIGI opened at C$131.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.32. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$49.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.47.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

