Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRO opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Collective Growth has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Collective Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,594,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collective Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Collective Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collective Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Collective Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

