Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Colfax also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

