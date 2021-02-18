Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFX opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

