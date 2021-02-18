Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 38,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.