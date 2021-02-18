Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

CGNX traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $85.74. 895,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

