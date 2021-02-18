Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 117,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

