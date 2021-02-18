Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,020,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Coeur Mining worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

CDE stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.