CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.91

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 43821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after buying an additional 362,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 737,245 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

