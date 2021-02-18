Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,834,915 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41. The company has a market cap of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) Company Profile (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.