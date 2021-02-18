Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.324 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Clearway Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

