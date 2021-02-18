Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

