ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of YLDE opened at $36.20 on Thursday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

