Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,690,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,275 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

