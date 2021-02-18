CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 20.8% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price traded up 20.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $36.57. 312,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,955,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

