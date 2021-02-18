Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.67

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 134778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The firm has a market cap of C$44.39 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

In other Clean Seed Capital Group news, Senior Officer Steven Brassard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,420.22.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

