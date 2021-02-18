Civic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.80 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Civic has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $289.11 million and approximately $60.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00062509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.01 or 0.00888110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.79 or 0.04988369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017715 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.